Water/Wastewater Rates Increase January 1 in Camp Verde

December 29, 2025 /

12/29 Camp Verde says water and wastewater rates will increase next year. The increase will first appear on the February bill. The Council approved a resolution in November 2023 that increases the water and wastewater services each year through 2028. The additional funds will be used to improve water infrastructure throughout the town such as water storage tanks and water quality treatment facilities. Funds will also help with dept recovery.

Link to Rate Increase Report: https://www.campverde.az.gov/…/NOTICE%20OF%20INTENT…

Resolution 2023-1122 Adopting Fees for Town Water and Wastewater Services: https://www.campverde.az.gov/…/Resolution%20Adopting…

Rate Study Webpage: https://www.campverde.az.gov/…/rate_studies_plans.php

