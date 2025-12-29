Camp Verde Open Houses for 2026 General Plan

12/29 Camp Verde will host 5-Open Houses related to the town’s 2026 General Plan. Changes have been made to the original draft due to public comments received over the past 3-months. The Open Houses will allow the public to provide additional suggestions to the plan while talking directly with Town staff. The first open house will be held on Saturday, January 17-th, from 3-to-5. All open houses will be held at the Camp Verde Community Library.

2026 General Plan Open House Schedule

Saturday, January 17 | 3:00 – 5:00 PM

| 3:00 – 5:00 PM Tuesday, January 20 | 9:00 – 11:00 AM

| 9:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday, January 24 | 9:00 – 11:00 AM

| 9:00 – 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 27 | 5:00 – 7:00 PM

| 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, January 29 | 1:00 – 3:00 PM

For more information about the General Plan update, please visit the Town of Camp Verde website or follow the Town’s official communication channels. 2026 General Plan Draft – Vision 2050 Released for Public Comment