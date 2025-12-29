Mountain Line in Flagstaff Offering Free New Year’s Eve Rides

12/29 Mountain Line in Flagstaff will continue their tradition of offering rides on New Year’s Eve Day, Wednesday. Mountain Line will extend their regular weekday service hours, with the last bus leaving the downtown area at 1:30-am, after the Pine Cone Drop event.

Those planning to use Mountain Line for their New Year’s Eve transportation are encouraged to call the Mountain Line offices at 928.779-6624 during regular business hours prior to the holiday to receive trip planning assistance. The Google Transit Trip Planner and additional New Year’s Eve service information is also available at www.mountainline.az.gov/newyears. Those who want to track the status of their bus in real time can download the free Transit app.

