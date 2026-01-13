Show Low Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison for Running Over People in July 2024

1/13 A Show Low man was sentenced to 24-years in prison after pleading guilty to running down 2-people with his vehicle, killing one of them, in July of 2024. 29-year-old Brady Ieler struck and killed 29-year-old Alyssa Jager of Lakeside and seriously injured 27-year-old Isaiah Hargraves, of Eloy. Ieler had been in a fight with the victims when he got into his vehicle and ran them down. Jager was pronounced dead at an area hospital; Hargraves suffered a fractured pelvis and multiple deep lacerations to his body, face and head. Ieler must serve the entire 24-years.