Babysitter Charged with DUI and Child Endangerment

1/13 A babysitter was charged with DUI after she was caught speeding and weaving in traffic with a 1-year-old child in her vehicle Monday afternoon.Page Police say the woman was stopped for speeding in the area of South Lake Powell Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive. During the investigation, they learned the woman’s driver license was suspended and her blood alcohol content was .293, well over 3-times the legal limit. The woman, whose name was not released, was charged with Aggravated DUI, Aggravated DUI with a Child Under 15 years old in the Vehicle, Child Endangerment, and Criminal Speed. Additional charges are pending. The suspect was supposed to be watching the child while the child’s mother was at work.