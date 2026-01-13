Mingus Union High School Governing Board Vacancy

1/13 There’s a vacant seat on the Mingus Union High School Governing Board. Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King says the vacancy was created by the January 7-th resignation of board member Ashley Koepnick. If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume to Education Elections Coordinator Audrey Isley. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 23-rd. King hopes to name a replacement by January 28-th. The term expires at the end of this year. If you have any questions, please call Audrey Isley at 928-442-5138 or email

Audrey.Isley@Yavapaiaz.gov.