PV Police Taking Signups for Next “Refuse to be a Victim” Class

7/22 Prescott Valley Police will hold their next “Refuse to be a Victim” class on Thursday, August 20-th, from 1-to-4-pm in the department’s training room. The class is free to anyone over the age of 18 and fills up quickly. The deadline to apply is August 18-th, unless the class fills sooner. To enroll, send an email to Police Community Services Supervisor Jodi Mullins at jmullins@prescottvalley-az.gov. In the email, please include the following information for EACH person you are enrolling: name, address, email, and phone number. Registration is open now until August 18, unless capacity is reached sooner.