Yavapai Silent Witness Launches Next Catch 22 Program/Days 1 and 2

7/22 Yavapai Silent Witness is conducting their Catch-22 program. Yesterday was Day-1 and featured information about Michael Vansant who is wanted for weapons misconduct. His last known address was in Kingman. Day-2 features Jordan Keeney who is wanted for criminal damage, unlawful means of transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and failure to appear. Each fugitive is worth a $1,000 cash reward if they’re captured. If you have information on their whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or leave your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com