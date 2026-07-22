Dewey-Humboldt Man Found Guilty of Assaulting No Kings Protestors

7/22 A Dewey-Humboldt man, who assaulted No Kings Day protestors, was found guilty by a jury. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old Thomas Delaney was arrested in Prescott Valley in July of last year. Delaney approached protesters and began yelling at a 66-year-old woman. He shoved the woman, causing her to fall and hit her head. The woman lost consciousness and suffered a severe concussion. Delaney also struck the woman’s 74-year-old husband, who tried to protect his wife from Delaney. The jury found him guilty of aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct. He’s scheduled to be sentenced August 4-th where he could receive up to 3.75-years in prison or be placed on probation.