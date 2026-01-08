PV Police Offering Free Scam Prevention Classes for Groups and Organizations

1/8 The Prescott Valley Police Department is offering free Scam Prevention classes for community centers, churches, HOA’s or any other group interested in the information. The class will look at fraud detection, common scams and schemes, and ways you can protect yourself from them. The classes are held in person and will be hosted by a Police Community Services Specialists at the department. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!