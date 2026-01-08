MY RADIO PLACE

Tuba City Man Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Jan 2025 Shootings

January 8, 2026 /

1/8 The Navajo County Attorney’s Office says Brandon Hyden of Tuba City was sentenced to 23-years in prison for 2-nd Degree Murder and 5-years for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, to be served concurrently. He pleaded guilty to both charges. In January, 2025, the 40-year-old shot an unarmed man 6-times in the parking lot of a business in Tuba City and then just 30-minutes later, shot another man 4-times in a residential area. The first victim died, the second victim survived, but spent weeks in the hospital recovering.

