Apps Being Taken by Game and Fish for 2026 Elk and Pronghorn Draws

For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2026 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is offering the following tips to make the process go smoothly:

Possession of a valid Arizona hunting license is required at the time of application entry and on the deadline day of the application period (Tuesday, Feb. 3). Only a hunting license, or a combination hunt and fish license, is valid. Short-term licenses are not valid. To purchase a license, visit license.azgfd.com or any AZGFD office statewide. When purchasing an Arizona hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.

When's the draw? AZGFD will post an announcement on its website and social media channels when the 2026 pronghorn and elk draw opens. The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Know your Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID: 1) Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on "View Details" under "My AZGFD Dashboard; 2) Check your hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online; 3) A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting customerlookup.azgfd.com/ . If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address; 4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sign up to receive a hunter questionnaire via text message. As part of the application process, a customer can now enter his or her phone number (ghost number format) to receive a hunter questionnaire via text message on their mobile device.

Open an AZGFD portal account. Just visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and fill in the required information. AZGFD encourages all customers to have an AZGFD portal account; that's the only place where draw results will be posted. Family account features are available with a portal account, so everyone — including youth — can view their draw results online as soon as they are available.

Check your AZGFD portal account. Take this time to review personal data, including application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Auto-renewal for hunting and fishing licenses. Take the worry out of having an expired license, and sign up for license auto-renewal in your AZGFD portal account. Important: A customer should not purchase a license if their auto-renewal has been established. If a customer should purchase a license after having established auto-renewal, it's possible that customer may be charged twice. Auto-renewal is a service that automatically renews licenses upon expiration. Customers must have an AZGFD portal account to enroll in license auto-renewal.

