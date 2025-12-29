Page Police Use Pepper Spray During Barricade Situation

12/29 Page Police officers were involved in a barricade situation with an intoxicated man who assaulted a person during a gathering Saturday night. Officers responded to a home on Aero Avenue. Witnesses said the suspect showed up drunk and when he was asked to leave, he began to argue with people. At one point he armed himself with an arrow. He struck an in the face with it, which left a 3-inch gash. The suspect fled to another house where he barricaded himself in a closet and refused to exit. Pepper spray was deployed at which time the suspect attacked the officers. He was subdued and taken into custody. His name was not released.