Clarkdale Police Warn of Scam

December 29, 2025 /

12/29 Clarkdale Police say they’ve received several reports from residents about a scam. Officials say the potential victims claimed an individual called them and told them they owed the department money for fines, fees or missed court payments. In each case the suspect said he was with the police department and if payment wasn’t made immediately, the person would be arrested. They then ask for payment via gift card, wire transfer or through payment apps. The department will never ask for payment over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it to police. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office warned of this scam last week, which was circulating around the Flagstaff area.

