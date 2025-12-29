Camp Verde Press Released Related to Data Center in the Town/Full Press Release Attached

IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION: There is currently NO data center application or proposal under review by the Town of Camp Verde.

The Town of Camp Verde has recently become aware of a July 29, 2025 article published by Investing .com regarding BluSky AI signing a letter of interest to purchase a 15-acre industrial site in Camp Verde. We understand this article, though not recent, has raised community questions, particularly due to statements indicating that an acquisition could be finalized later this year with potential groundbreaking targeted for mid-2026.

As of today, BluSky AI has not submitted any planning, zoning, or permitting applications to the Town of Camp Verde. Town staff did engage in a very preliminary and informal phone conversation earlier this year regarding general zoning considerations for a company interested in a potential data center location. At that time, the entity did not identify itself by name. Based on information in the article though, specifically that the company is headquartered in Utah, we believe it is likely the same organization, though we cannot confirm this definitively.

The article notes that the site under consideration has sufficient electrical capacity to support such an operation. The Town cannot confirm or deny that assertion, as electrical capacity assessments are conducted by APS. We are aware, however, that APS has expressed broader concerns regarding the significant power demands associated with data centers and the ability to support such facilities alongside other planned development.

Water availability would be a consideration should any data center proposal be formally submitted in Camp Verde. At this time, the Town does not have sufficient information to assess potential water demands or sources. Any proposed development must demonstrate compliance with Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) requirements, including confirmation of adequate water capacity. Depending on how a project is proposed, whether connected to the Town’s water system or reliant on a private well, water availability would be evaluated through the applicable ADWR review process and verified as part of the Town’s standard development review.

Zoning is also a consideration and would be evaluated if the company chooses to move forward. Any proposed development would be reviewed through the Town’s standard development and permitting process, consistent with the Town’s zoning code and applicable regulations, once a complete application is submitted.

At this time, no applications or proposals have been submitted, and therefore there is limited information available to share publicly.