Page Man Charged with Crimes Against Children

12/24 In September, Page Police began investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving an adult male who tried to lure a minor for sexual exploitation. The investigation led to a warrant for sex crimes against children being served at the suspect’s home in the Lake Powell Mobile Home Village in Page. The suspect fled on foot, but a deputy armed with a drone found the suspect near Newburn Street and Haul Road and he was taken into custody. Inside the suspect’s house, detectives seized several pieces of evidence related to the investigation. The suspect is being held on felony charges with additional charges pending the review of the evidence.