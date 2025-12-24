Ex Husband Charged in Pinetop Murder Case/Kerri Ann Abatti

12/24 The Navajo County Sherriff’s Office charged the ex-husband of 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti of Pinetop, with her murder. Abatti was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of Bruin Way and Branding Iron Loop in Pinetop on November 20-th. The investigation led detectives to her ex-husband, 63-year-old Michael Abatti of El Centro, California. Earlier this month, several search warrants were served on properties owned by Michael Abatti. Numerous pieces of evidence were gathered and are still being processes. It’s believed he traveled to Pinetop on November 20-th, shot and killed his ex-wife, and then immediately returned to California. Michael Abatti was arrested in California yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to Navajo County. He’s been charged with 1-st Degree Murder.