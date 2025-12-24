MY RADIO PLACE

Coconino County Superior Court Warn of Warrant Scam

December 24, 2025 /

12/24 The Coconino County Superior Court has received several calls from residents regarding a phone scam. The scammer claims to be an employee of the Coconino County Detention Facility. They tell the potential victim they have a warrant and if they don’t pay it immediately, they’ll be arrested. The scammer then asks for personal and financial information. If you get a call like this, hang up and notify the police. For more information about this scam and tips from the Coconino Sheriff’s Office about how to spot a scam visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3331

