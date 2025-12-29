Day 8 Catch 22 Thomas Walsh

12/29 It’s Day-8 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch-22 Program. Today a $1,000-cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Walsh. In October, Walsh was found guilty of solicitation to commit burglary, attempted theft of a credit card and criminal damage. He was sentenced to 3-years of probation, but in just 2-months violated that probation. A statewide arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 1-800-932-32-32 or submit your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com Remember, you never have to give your name, just your information.