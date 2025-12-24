Mohave County Sheriffs Investigating Woman Found Dead in Roadway

12/24 The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a woman. On Friday, December 19-th, deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Stockton Hill Road. The driver told deputies they struck a person who was laying in the roadway. Investigators are now trying to determine if the driver in question was the first person to run over the victim or if she had been run over by someone else prior. The victim is identified as 52-year-old Sherri Ann Clark of Kingman.