Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22/Day 3 Jesse Drew Moreno

December 24, 2025 /

12/24 It’s Day-3 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch-22 Program and today a $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Jesse Drew Moreno, also known as Jesse Drew Aquirre. Moreno was found guilty of transportation of narcotic drugs, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 7-years of probation, but has violated that probation. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or submit your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com

