Mina Fire Update/70% Contained

#MinaFire mapped at 24 acres and 70% contained. Firefighters have tied in all containment line on the perimeter and working on mop up. Resources will remain overnight and into tomorrow.
The fire cause is undetermined.
Arizona Department of Transportation has opened SR89 in both directions. Visit az511.com for current road conditions. Travelers should slow down and use caution as firefighters are working in the area.
SET evacuations remain in place. Follow Yavapai County Emergency Management and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office for status updates.
APS de-energized lines to provide for firefighter safety. Their crews are in the area completing assessments.