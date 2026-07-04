Mina Fire/Yarnell Information/Yavapai County Emergency Management

Mina Fire Update – July 4, 3:45 PM

#MinaFire Due to the, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a GO Status for YCU-2408, YCU-2411, and YCU-2414 for residents to evacuate.

If you are in a GO area, leave immediately. Take only essential items. Do not wait. Smoke can reduce visibility, and roads may become blocked. Leaving early helps keep you and first responders safe.

YCSO has also put YCU-2405 on SET, for residents to prepare to evacuate.

If you are in a SET area, be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Gather medications, important documents, pet supplies, and other essential items. Continue to monitor official updates.

https://go.genasys.com/teybyz See the map at:

Road Closure: SR 89 is closed near Milepost 275. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Shelters: • General shelter: Model Creek School, 18912 Hays Ranch Road, Peeples Valley • Large animals and horses: LASER at the Prescott Valley Fairgrounds, 10445 North County Fair Trail

https://protect.genasys.com Know Your Zones: