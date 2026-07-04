Mina Fire Stopped/YCSO Release

𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐋𝐋, 𝐀𝐙 -Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies, alongside fire personnel from several agencies and aerial support, successfully contained a fast-moving fire south of Yarnell this afternoon. Quick ground efforts from deputies, DPS, and Fire Personnel ensured the safe, rapid evacuation of residents in a highly volatile situation.

Just before 3:00 p.m., YCSO deputies responded to reports of a rapidly spreading wildfire burning on the east side of Highway 89, just south of Yarnell. Recognizing the immediate threat posed by the conditions, responding units placed the nearby area on SET status to alert community members to prepare for potential evacuation.

The situation escalated quickly, threatening more homes. Due to the rapidly growing flames and unpredictable conditions, YCSO immediately upgraded the affected neighborhoods to GO status, evacuate immediately.

Deputies quickly established roadblocks, closing Highway 89, and conducted urgent door-to-door evacuations. Amidst heavy smoke, deputies successfully located and evacuated vulnerable community members, including a disabled elderly male whose home was directly threatened by the advancing fire line. As conditions grew more hazardous, officials extended the evacuation order for the entire Yarnell community. Thanks to the swift, seamless integration of ground crews and air support, firefighters successfully stopped the forward progress of the fire by 4:40 p.m.

With the immediate threat lowered extensively, YCSO lifted the evacuation order and downgraded the entire Yarnell community back to SET status, safely allowing residents to return to their homes. There were no reported injuries to residents or first responders. The exact cause of the fire remains under active investigation. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest gratitude to all the first responders, mutual aid agencies, and community members whose rapid actions kept Yarnell safe during this incident.

Wildfires in rural communities can grow with extreme speed and unpredictability. Utilizing the “Ready, Set, Go!” evacuation protocol is a necessary, life-saving measure to maintain community safety. Residents should continue to practice extreme caution and remain “fire smart” throughout these hot, dry summer months.