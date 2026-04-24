Flagstaff to Start Road Repairs April 27/Full Release Attached

The City will begin the 2026 Road Repair and Street Safety (RRSS) Project Phase 1 the week of April 27. The project will address numerous roads around the City and will include crack sealing, chip sealing, asphalt overlay, patching, curb, gutter, sidewalk, and pavement marking. The goal of the project is to update infrastructure for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The public should expect intermittent traffic impacts, including short delays, and minor backups, on portions of the routes listed below. These impacts are expected throughout the project, which is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.

Woodlands Village Boulevard

Marketplace Drive

Switzer Canyon Drive

Downtown (Columbus Avenue, Aztec Street)

Zuni Drive

Boulder Point (Cliffview Street, Nada Street, Needles Street)

Highway 89

Industrial Drive

Country Club (Colter Drive, Burning Tree Loop, Abineau Canyon Drive)

Astro Lane/ Apollo Way

Canyon View Drive, Circle View Dr, & Clearview Drive

George Street

Coconino Estates (Hopi Drive, Piute Road)

University Heights (Debbie Street, Coy Drive, Dolores Lane)

Luzern Circle

Lockett Road

Aztec Street

Dodge Avenue

The City is committed to repairing and improving streets in Flagstaff and keeping residents informed on the status of the project. For additional information regarding this or other projects associated with the RRSS improvements, visit flagstaff.az.gov/roadrepair or contact the City of Flagstaff Public Works Division at 928-213-2100.