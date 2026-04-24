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DPS Traffic Stop Locates Fraudulent Identities/Gift Cards and Warranty Stickers

April 24, 2026 /

4/24 DPS is investigating an individual after stolen identities and other fraud related items were found in their vehicle during an April 14-th traffic stop on Highway-87, near Payson. During the stop, the Trooper located 2-black magnetic boxes that contained 12-fictitious driver’s licenses and 60-Home Depot gift cards totaling over $80-thousand. They also seized 50-RHEEM Air Conditioner Warranty stickers, each with a different serial number. The passenger was arrested and charged with 12-felony counts of identity theft. The case remains under investigation.

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