DPS Traffic Stop Locates Fraudulent Identities/Gift Cards and Warranty Stickers

4/24 DPS is investigating an individual after stolen identities and other fraud related items were found in their vehicle during an April 14-th traffic stop on Highway-87, near Payson. During the stop, the Trooper located 2-black magnetic boxes that contained 12-fictitious driver’s licenses and 60-Home Depot gift cards totaling over $80-thousand. They also seized 50-RHEEM Air Conditioner Warranty stickers, each with a different serial number. The passenger was arrested and charged with 12-felony counts of identity theft. The case remains under investigation.