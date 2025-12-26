MY RADIO PLACE

Day 5 Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22 Lisa Ybarra

December 26, 2025 /

12/26 It’s Day-5 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch-22 Program and today a $1,000-cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 55-year-old Lisa Ybarra. Ybarra was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia was placed probation for 3-years. She violated probation and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. She has been known to have several different addresses in Cordes Lakes. If you have information on her whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or leave your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com

