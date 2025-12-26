Prescott Man Charged with Assaulting Girlfriend and Setting her House on Fire

12/26 A Prescott man has been charged with attacking his girlfriend and then setting her home on fire. Prescott Police responded to a call of domestic violence on December 4-th on Seri Drive. The victim stated that 41-year-old Jeremy Burleson entered her yard and poured gasoline outside the back door or her home. He then forced his way into the house, assaulted her, poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire. As Burleson fled the house, the female victim doused the fire and called for help. Burleson was located on December 5-th and arrested.