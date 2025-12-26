MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Prescott Man Charged with Assaulting Girlfriend and Setting her House on Fire

December 26, 2025 /

12/26 A Prescott man has been charged with attacking his girlfriend and then setting her home on fire. Prescott Police responded to a call of domestic violence on December 4-th on Seri Drive. The victim stated that 41-year-old Jeremy Burleson entered her yard and poured gasoline outside the back door or her home. He then forced his way into the house, assaulted her, poured gasoline on her bed and set it on fire. As Burleson fled the house, the female victim doused the fire and called for help. Burleson was located on December 5-th and arrested.

You May Also Like

5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025