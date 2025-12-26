MY RADIO PLACE

Sedona Forming Parking Work Group

December 26, 2025 /

12/26 Sedona is asking residents and businesses to apply to participate in the new Parking Work Group. Those chosen will help the city with ongoing parking management efforts in the Uptown and Gallery Row area. Sedona is looking for ideas on employee parking, possible parking fees and parking enforcement. The advisory group will be made up of 5-to-7-buisness employees and 1-to-2-residents. The group will meet bi-weekly, starting next month.

City of Sedona residents and business representatives in the Uptown and Gallery Row area who are interested in serving on the Parking Work Group must apply by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2026. Interested applicants should apply at www.sedonaaz.gov/citizenengagement; tap on “Volunteer Registry,” fill out the form and check the “Transit/Parking” interest box. Questions can be directed to Parking Administrator David Velasco at dvelasco@sedonaaz.gov  or 928-203-5161.

Additional information about current parking opportunities is available at www.sedonaaz.gov/parking.

