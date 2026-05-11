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Commercial Vehicle Inspections this week as part of International Roadcheck

May 11, 2026 /

5/08 DPS and ADOT will work together this week on the annual “International Roadcheck”, a 3-day commercial vehicle inspection and enforcement detail. The detail starts tomorrow and continues through Thursday. Enforcement zones will cover I-17 from McGuireville to Flagstaff and I-40 from Flagstaff to the Parks rest areas, along with ports of entry in northern Arizona. This year’s focus will include cargo securement and electronic logging device tampering and falsifications. The ACVSP includes AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance.

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