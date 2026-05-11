Horseshoe Fire Near Horseshoe Reservoir 45% Contained

5/11 Tonto National Forest officials say the Horseshoe Fire, south of Horseshoe Reservoir, is 45% contained at 233-acres. The fire showed no new growth between Saturday and Sunday. An emergency closure order is in place around the fire. Firefighters have been securing containment lines and cutting down hazard trees around Mesquite Campground. Natural resource specialists are working with fire crews to inspect damages to recreation sites, and natural and cultural resources. https://www.fs.usda.gov/…/horseshoe-dam-road-nfsr-205….