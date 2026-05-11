Cottonwood PD E-Bike Reminder

5/11 Cottonwood Police are reminding motorists about laws pertaining to electric motorcycles after they seized one being driven illegally in the city. Electric motorcycles, that do not qualify as e-bikes, are considered motor vehicles and are required to be registered, insured, and operated by a licensed driver. To qualify as an E-bike, the bike must have operating pedals, have an electric motor less than 750-watts and can’t go over 28-mph. If a vehicle does not have these 3-things, it has to be treated as a motor vehicle.