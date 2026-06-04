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Coconino County Sheriffs Office Arrest 2 In Connection with May 29 BNSF Train Burglary

June 4, 2026 /

6/04 There’s been another BNSF train burglary. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a burglary on May 29-th, near Meteor Crater. Detectives located one suspect vehicle nearby and arrested 2-individuals. Williams Police located another suspect vehicle, but following a pursuit, the suspects escaped on foot. Officials say the value of the items recovered total a half-million-dollars. Anyone with information related to this case or other train burglary cases are asked to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or Coconino Silent Witness.

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