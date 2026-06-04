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Coconino County Truth in Taxation Hearing for Proposed Primary Property Tax Rate June 23

June 4, 2026 /

6/04 The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is notifying residents of their intent to raise primary property taxes of $237,584 or 2%. A complete copy of the estimates of revenues and expenses is available on the County website. Primary property taxes on a $100,000 home would go from $46.86 to $47.80. A Truth in Taxation hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 23-rd, at 6-pm, in Board chambers. Property owners can find their Notice of Value information by visiting the Coconino County Assessor’s website at coconino.az.gov/Assessor and following the “Copies of Valuation Notices” link. Many other entities impose property taxes which are collected by the County Treasurer.  Those taxes are collected and distributed out the various taxing entities, including school districts, cities and towns, fire districts and the community college. For more information on the Coconino County budget, visit coconino.az.gov or email budget@coconino.az.gov.

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