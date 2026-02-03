Coconino County School Superintendent Community Information Sessions for Potential School Board Candidates/Release Included

2/3 Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, Cheryl Mango-Paget, is hoping members of the public will step forward this year to run for school board seats. This year there are seats available on 5-School District Governing Boards. Seats are available on the Fredonia-Moccasin, Page Unified, Grand Canyon Unified, Williams Unified and the Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board. Community information sessions are being held in each district.

Fredonia-Moccasin School District Governing Board

There are three four-year seats available on the Fredonia-Moccasin School District Governing Board. Candidates elected will serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2030. A community information session will be held on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fredonia-Moccasin School District.

Page Unified School District Governing Board

There are two four-year seats and one two-year seat available on the Page Unified School District Governing Board. Candidates elected will serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2030, for the four-year seats and Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028, for the two-year seat. A community information session will be held on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Page Unified School District’s Governing Board Room.

Grand Canyon Unified School District Governing Board

There are two four-year seats and one two-year seat available on the Grand Canyon Unified School District Governing Board. Candidates elected will serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2030, for the four-year terms and Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028, for the two-year term. A community information session will be held on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Unified School District.

Williams Unified School District Governing Board

Two four-year seats are available on the Williams Unified School District Governing Board. Candidates elected will serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2030. A community information session will be held on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Unified School District.

Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board

There are two four-year seats and one two-year seat available on the Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board. Candidates elected will serve a term beginning Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2030, for the four-year terms and Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028, for the two-year term. A community information session will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Tuba City Unified School District.

Those seeking more information about governing board elections are encouraged to visit

coconino.az.gov/2855/Governing-Boards or contact the Office of the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools at 928-679-8070 or by email at sfobar@coconino.az.gov.

To be eligible as a School District Governing Board candidate, individuals must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a registered voter in Arizona

Have resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding the election

Not be an employee of the district, nor the spouse of a district employee or third-party vendor

Not serve simultaneously with an immediate family member who has shared a residence within the previous four years, pursuant to A.R.S. § 15-421

Not serve on more than one School District Governing Board at the same time

On Nov. 3, 2026, voters will elect governing board members who will take the Oath of Office prior to beginning their service. All candidate filing documents are subject to the Arizona Public Records Law.

For additional information or to express interest, please contact the Office of the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools at 928-679-8070 or by email at sfobar@coconino.az.gov or cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov.

Community involvement is essential to strong public schools. Consider lending your voice and leadership to help shape the future of education in the Fredonia-Moccasin School District.