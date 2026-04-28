Coconino County Roadway Safety Meetings/Full List of Meetings

Coconino County is hosting a series of Roadway Safety Summit community meetings as part of the Roadway Safety Action Plan (RSAP), a planning effort focused on improving safety on County-maintained roads.
The RSAP Safety Summit meetings are an opportunity for County residents to learn about the County’s roadway safety planning efforts and speak with staff about safety concerns on County-maintained roads in their community.
The complete schedule of Safety Summit community meetings is as follows:
- Wednesday, April 29, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Cromer Elementary School, 7150 Silver Saddle Rd., Flagstaff
- Thursday, April 30, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Ponderosa Fire Department – Station 82, 11951 W. Shadow Mountain Dr., Bellemont
- Wednesday, May 6, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Maine Consolidated School, 10 N. Spring Valley Rd., Parks
- Thursday, May 7, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Fire District – Station 23, 3350 Old Munds Hwy., Flagstaff
- Wednesday, June 17, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Mormon Lake Fire District, 1067 Mormon Lake Rd., Mormon Lake
- Thursday, June 18, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Pinewood Fire Station, 475 E. Pinewood Blvd., Munds Park
- Wednesday, July 8, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Virtual Meeting – Details at coconino.az.gov/RoadwaySafety
For more information, visit coconino.az.gov/RoadwaySafety.