Changes to Work Hours for ADOT in Oak Creek Canyon May 4

4/28 Starting next Monday, ADOT will change their schedule for work in Oak Creek Canyon. Crews will begin working on the Switchbacks at the top of the Canyon, on Highway-89A. ADOT says work restrictions, between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista Overlook, will continue to take place, Mondays through Thursdays as usual. Crews will no longer work Fridays through Sundays and all restrictions will be lifted. It should also be noted that Harding Springs, where many people fill up with water, will be closed May 4-th through the 7-th. Crews are replacing old guardrail, reconstructing curb and gutter and installing concrete barriers in some locations. The work should be done by late summer.