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PV Police Launch Dog Walker Watch Program

April 28, 2026 /

4/28 The Prescott Valley Police Department recently launched their Dog Walker Watch Program with 11-participants finishing the class. The program encourages people out walking their dogs to call police when they encounter graffiti, unsafe areas or other issues. It’s another way to have eyes-and-ears in the community. The next Dog Walker Watch Program meeting will be held in August. For further information about the program, please contact Police Community Services Specialist Desiree Kelly at dkelly@prescottvalley-az.gov or at 928-772-5149.

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