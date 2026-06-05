Changes Coming to Dumping Woody Material at Heber Brush Pit

6/05 The Heber Brush Pit, on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, has nearly filled up. Forest officials say they’re modifying the hours of operation due to the amount of material piled up at the location. Over the past several months, the site has experienced extensive use, with massive amounts of pine needles and woody material dropped off. Dumping will only be allowed between 8-and-noon, starting next Thursday. The pit may completely close at the end of the month if crews can’t bring the piles down. Officials say the fire risk is becoming to much to manage properly.