MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Paper Copy of License Plate Leads to Drug and Warrant Arrest in Cordes Junction

June 5, 2026 /

6/05 A YCSO deputy captured a man wanted in Coconino County and found to be in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs. Officials say the deputy stopped 43-year-old Mario Paddock in Cordes Junction due to the plate on his vehicle being canceled. It was discovered the plate Paddock was displaying on his vehicle was a paper copy of the original plate. Paddock ran from deputies, but was quickly caught. He was in possession of 2-pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, a glass pipe, a scale, and empty bindles along with a firearm. Two other people in the vehicle, 49-year-old Tamara Yazzie and 53-year-old Margaret Nelson, were also arrested.

ycso fake plate arrest

 

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025