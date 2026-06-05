Sedona to Pave Several Residential Streets this Month

6/05 Sedona will begin an asphalt paving project Monday on several streets in the city. Crews will begin applying a slurry seal on Monday and continue until the end of the month. Work will generally take place Mondays through Fridays from 7-am to 5:30-pm each day. The city will notify residents on each street by placing informational door hangers on their homes showing associated access, work hours and impacts.

Roadrunner Drive

White Bear Road

Cardinal Lane

Sinagua Drive

Apache Trail

Navajo Trail

Tonto Road

Elberta Drive

Orchard Lane

Blue Horizon Road

Rhapsody Road

Pastoral Place

Windsong Drive

Harmony Drive

Concord Drive

N Star Lane

Mule Deer Road

Pinon Jay Way

Moonglow Drive

Raven Road

Grey Mountain Drive

Stardust Lane

Rainbow Drive

Rim Shadows Drive

Rim Shadows Circle

Canyon Shadows Drive

Pinon Shadows Circle

Shadow Rock Drive

Shadow Circle

Juniper Trail

Spur Circle

Pine Drive

Pine Knolls Drive

Painted Canyon Drive