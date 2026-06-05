Sedona to Pave Several Residential Streets this Month

6/05 Sedona will begin an asphalt paving project Monday on several streets in the city. Crews will begin applying a slurry seal on Monday and continue until the end of the month. Work will generally take place Mondays through Fridays from 7-am to 5:30-pm each day. The city will notify residents on each street by placing informational door hangers on their homes showing associated access, work hours and impacts.
- Roadrunner Drive
- White Bear Road
- Cardinal Lane
- Sinagua Drive
- Apache Trail
- Navajo Trail
- Tonto Road
- Elberta Drive
- Orchard Lane
- Blue Horizon Road
- Rhapsody Road
- Pastoral Place
- Windsong Drive
- Harmony Drive
- Concord Drive
- N Star Lane
- Mule Deer Road
- Pinon Jay Way
- Moonglow Drive
- Raven Road
- Grey Mountain Drive
- Stardust Lane
- Rainbow Drive
- Rim Shadows Drive
- Rim Shadows Circle
- Canyon Shadows Drive
- Pinon Shadows Circle
- Shadow Rock Drive
- Shadow Circle
- Juniper Trail
- Spur Circle
- Pine Drive
- Pine Knolls Drive
- Painted Canyon Drive