MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Sedona to Pave Several Residential Streets this Month

June 5, 2026 /

6/05 Sedona will begin an asphalt paving project Monday on several streets in the city. Crews will begin applying a slurry seal on Monday and continue until the end of the month. Work will generally take place Mondays through Fridays from 7-am to 5:30-pm each day. The city will notify residents on each street by placing informational door hangers on their homes showing associated access, work hours and impacts.

  • Roadrunner Drive
  • White Bear Road
  • Cardinal Lane
  • Sinagua Drive
  • Apache Trail
  • Navajo Trail
  • Tonto Road
  • Elberta Drive
  • Orchard Lane
  • Blue Horizon Road
  • Rhapsody Road
  • Pastoral Place
  • Windsong Drive
  • Harmony Drive
  • Concord Drive
  • N Star Lane
  • Mule Deer Road
  • Pinon Jay Way
  • Moonglow Drive
  • Raven Road
  • Grey Mountain Drive
  • Stardust Lane
  • Rainbow Drive
  • Rim Shadows Drive
  • Rim Shadows Circle
  • Canyon Shadows Drive
  • Pinon Shadows Circle
  • Shadow Rock Drive
  • Shadow Circle
  • Juniper Trail
  • Spur Circle
  • Pine Drive
  • Pine Knolls Drive
  • Painted Canyon Drive

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025