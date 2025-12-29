Vitalant Blood Drives in January/National Blood Donor Month/Full Schedule Attached

Northern / North Central Area Blood Drives – January is National Blood Donor Month

Fri., 1/2 Flagstaff Athletic Club West – 1200 W Route 66 – 1 to 5 PM

Sat., 1/3 Verde Ranch Estates – Clubhouse at 10 S Monarch Lane – 10 AM to 3 PM

Sat., 1/3 Pine Ridge Marketplace – 3250 Gateway Blvd., Ste. 266 – 10 AM to 2 PM

Mon., 1/5 Northern AZ Law Enforcement– FLG PD Leaf Auditorium at 911 E Sawmill Rd – 11 AM to 4 PM

Wed., 1/7 Amara Resort & Spa – 100 Amara Ln., Sedona –

Thurs., 1/8 FMC – Northern AZ Healthcare Ed. Dept. at 1000 N. Humphreys, Ste. 241 – 9:30 AM to 3 PM

Mon., 1/12 C3 Cottonwood – Sanctuary at 1580 E Fir St., 2 to 6 PM

Tues., 1/13 Flagstaff Subaru – Upstairs at 4910 E Marketplace Dr – 11 AM to 4 PM

Tues., 1/13 Northern AZ VA Health Care Systems –500 Hwy 89 N, Prescott – 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Wed., 1/14 Little America Hotel – Ballroom A at 2515 E Butler Ave – 10 AM to 2 PM

Wed., 1/14 Northern AZ Healthcare West Sedona – Bloodmobile at 3700 W SR 89A – 9 AM to 1 PM

Thurs., 1/15 Town of Prescott Valley – Crystal Room at 7401 E Skoog Blvd. – 9 AM to 2 PM

Fri., 1/16 Tractor Supply Prescott – Bloodmobile at 3301 Willow Creek Rd. – 9 AM to 1 PM

Sat., 1/17 Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – 700 N. Bill Gray Rd, Cottonwood – 7:30 AM to 12 PM

Sat., 1/17 Paulden Area Community Organization – 24050 N Marblehead Ave – 9 AM to 12:30 PM

Mon., 1/19 Flagstaff Mall – Retail Suite A003 by JCPenney at 4650 N. US Hwy 89 – 11 AM to 4 PM

Mon., 1/19 Little CO Medical Center – Offsite at Chamber / 523 W Second St – 10 AM to 3 PM

Mon., 1/19 Prescott Elks Lodge – 6245 East 2nd Street, Prescott Valley – 10 AM to 2 PM

Tues., 1/20 Flagstaff Mall – Retail Suite A003 by JCPenney at 4650 N. US Hwy 89 – 1 to 6 PM

Tues., 1/20 Embry Riddle – Student Union Hall at 3700 North Willow Creek, Prescott – 10 AM to 3 PM

Wed., 1/21 Mingus Union High School – Small Gym at 1801 E. Fir St. – 8 AM to 1 PM

Thurs., 1/22 Sky Rock Sedona – Bloodmobile at 1200 AZ 89-A – 1:30 to 5 PM

Thurs., 1/22 YRMC – Thumb Butte Room at 1003 Willow Creek, Road, Prescott – 8 AM to 5 PM

Fri., 1/23 VVMC – 269 South Candy Lane, Cottonwood – Conference Room B/C – 9 AM to 2 PM

Sat., 1/24 VVMC – 269 South Candy Lane, Cottonwood – Conference Room B/C – 8 AM to 1 PM

Sun., 1/25 Fratelli Pizza – Party Room at 2120 North 4th Street, Suite 2118 – 11 AM to 4 PM

Sun., 1/25 Prescott YMCA – 750 Whipple Street – 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Tues., 1/27 – Chino Valley High School – Lg. Gym at 760 E Center St – 9 AM to 5 PM

Wed., 1/28 Hal Jensen Recreation Center – 2403 N Izabel St – 1:30 to 5:30 PM

Wed., 1/28 Sedona Red Rock High School – 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd. #B130 – 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Thurs., 1/29 Prescott College – Crossroads Room at 220 Grove Ave. – 1 to 5 PM

Thurs., 1/29 Chino Valley United Methodist Church – 735 E Road 1 South – 10 AM to 2 PM

Fri., 1/30 Flagstaff High School – Commons Area at 400 W Elm Ave – 12:30 to 5:30 PM

Fri., 1/30 – Pronghorn Room at 3262 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, 8 AM to 5 PM

Sat., 1/31 Flagstaff Federated Community Church – Church Hall at 400 W Aspen Ave. – 9 AM to 1 PM

To schedule an appointment or find a blood drive in your area, go to www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

Vitalant supplies all Northern Arizona Hospitals and 96% of the Hospitals in Arizona. We rely on 600 daily blood donations for Arizona Hospital Patients and sadly that need is not being met, making us an import state.

In appreciation for helping patients, the Arizona Renaissance Festival would like to thank you for giving blood with a voucher for an adult admission.

In appreciation for helping patients this holiday season, all Jan. 1 – Jan. 4 donors will receive a $15 Rewards gift card of their choice in their Donor Portal, PLUS a surprise gift.