APS is Shutting off Power to Portions of Coconino County Due to High Fire Risk Today/Full Release Attached

For safety due to extreme fire risk, APS will shut off power today at 9 a.m. to approximately 6,000 customers in limited, high fire-risk communities in the Flagstaff area and, due to forecasted worsening weather conditions, an additional 150 customers farther north in some locations in and around Grand Canyon National Park, excluding Grand Canyon Village, to help prevent electrical equipment from starting or contributing to a wildfire. Extreme winds, with gusts forecasted to reach nearly 60 miles per hour near critical electrical infrastructure, coupled with dry terrain and other factors pose elevated wildfire risk. APS meteorologists and fire mitigation specialists continue to closely monitor conditions and coordinate with local emergency management.

Since conditions have not improved, The Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) APS will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. today.

How long will the power be out and who is impacted?

APS has directly notified the limited and targeted group of about 6,000 APS customers impacted, who are located in eastern Flagstaff and some surrounding areas in the following communities:

Doney Park

Timberline

Fernwood

Mormon Lake

Cosnino

Sunset Crater

Walnut Canyon

Valle

Some locations in and around Grand Canyon National Park, excluding Grand Canyon Village

Power is projected to be out for approximately 12-24 hours; however, weather conditions can change and affect outage times if damage is caused to APS power lines and equipment and repairs are necessary. The actual restoration time will be determined based on weather conditions. Location maps and other information for PSPS customers can be found at aps.com/psps.