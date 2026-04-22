Sedona Spring Collection Event May 9/Full Release Attached

The city of Sedona invites the public to participate in the annual free Spring Collection Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the West Sedona School parking lot at 570 Posse Ground Rd., near the Sedona Community Pool.
Waste that will be accepted at the event includes:
- Small household batteries including AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt and button batteries
- Medical waste including liquid medicine like cough syrup and Pepto-Bismol, sharps, prescription pills, over-the-counter pills and vitamins
- Paper documents (limited to four file boxes of paper per vehicle)
- Cathode ray tube (CRT)/tube TVs (a limited number of CRT TVs will be collected; first come first served)
- All types of phones
- CDs/DVDs
- Credit card machines
- Desktop and laptop computers
- Flatscreen computer monitors and TVs
- Vacuums
- Microwaves
- Other small household appliances
- Office electronics and other computer equipment
- Power cables and cords
- Power tools (batteries included)
- Radios
- Security cameras
- VHS/DVD players
- Video game equipment
Waste that will not be accepted includes:
- Commercial business waste
- Controlled substances
- Large appliances or items containing freon such as refrigerators
- Large batteries such as car batteries
- Household hazardous waste
- Plastic, such as credit cards
- Three-ring binders
Household electronics, small battery waste and medical waste will be collected by city partners Westech Recyclers and Clean Harbors. Assured Document Destruction will have a paper shredding truck on site.
Please visit www.sedonaaz.gov/waste-collection to view the full list of acceptable materials.