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Sedona Spring Collection Event May 9/Full Release Attached

April 22, 2026 /

The city of Sedona invites the public to participate in the annual free Spring Collection Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the West Sedona School parking lot at 570 Posse Ground Rd., near the Sedona Community Pool.

Waste that will be accepted at the event includes:

  • Small household batteries including AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt and button batteries
  • Medical waste including liquid medicine like cough syrup and Pepto-Bismol, sharps, prescription pills, over-the-counter pills and vitamins
  • Paper documents (limited to four file boxes of paper per vehicle)
  • Cathode ray tube (CRT)/tube TVs (a limited number of CRT TVs will be collected; first come first served)
  • All types of phones
  • CDs/DVDs
  • Credit card machines
  • Desktop and laptop computers
  • Flatscreen computer monitors and TVs
  • Vacuums
  • Microwaves
  • Other small household appliances
  • Office electronics and other computer equipment
  • Power cables and cords
  • Power tools (batteries included)
  • Radios
  • Security cameras
  • VHS/DVD players
  • Video game equipment

Waste that will not be accepted includes:

  • Commercial business waste
  • Controlled substances
  • Large appliances or items containing freon such as refrigerators
  • Large batteries such as car batteries
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Plastic, such as credit cards
  • Three-ring binders

Household electronics, small battery waste and medical waste will be collected by city partners Westech Recyclers and Clean Harbors. Assured Document Destruction will have a paper shredding truck on site.

Please visit www.sedonaaz.gov/waste-collection to view the full list of acceptable materials.

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