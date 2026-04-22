Sedona Spring Collection Event May 9/Full Release Attached

The city of Sedona invites the public to participate in the annual free Spring Collection Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the West Sedona School parking lot at 570 Posse Ground Rd., near the Sedona Community Pool.

Waste that will be accepted at the event includes:

Small household batteries including AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt and button batteries

Medical waste including liquid medicine like cough syrup and Pepto-Bismol, sharps, prescription pills, over-the-counter pills and vitamins

Paper documents (limited to four file boxes of paper per vehicle)

Cathode ray tube (CRT)/tube TVs (a limited number of CRT TVs will be collected; first come first served)

All types of phones

CDs/DVDs

Credit card machines

Desktop and laptop computers

Flatscreen computer monitors and TVs

Vacuums

Microwaves

Other small household appliances

Office electronics and other computer equipment

Power cables and cords

Power tools (batteries included)

Radios

Security cameras

VHS/DVD players

Video game equipment

Waste that will not be accepted includes:

Commercial business waste

Controlled substances

Large appliances or items containing freon such as refrigerators

Large batteries such as car batteries

Household hazardous waste

Plastic, such as credit cards

Three-ring binders

Household electronics, small battery waste and medical waste will be collected by city partners Westech Recyclers and Clean Harbors. Assured Document Destruction will have a paper shredding truck on site.

Please visit www.sedonaaz.gov/waste-collection to view the full list of acceptable materials.