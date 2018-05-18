DPS says a women found murdered in Wisconsin is possibly from Arizona or New Mexico

DPS says a woman found murdered in Wisconsin is possibly from Arizona or New Mexico. In May of 1984, the body of an unidentified female was found outside of Westby, Wisconsin. Officials say the victim’s cause of death was ruled as severe head trauma. Both hands were severed at the wrist and haven’t been located. They say the victim wasn’t murdered in the location where the body was found and there was no attempt to hide the body. Officials say for the past 34 years, attempts to identify the victim have been unsuccessful. Recent pollen test results point to the possibility of the woman being from an urban area of Arizona or New Mexico. Images, including an artist’s sketch of the unidentified female and clothing found with the victim, can be found on YCSO’s website, ycso.az.gov. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call YCSO.