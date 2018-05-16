Cottonwood Man arrested for Heroin sales

Wednesday afternoon, Cottonwood Police officers along with PANT detectives arrested 28 year-old Stefan Dusan, of Cottonwood, for a felony probation violation warrant out of Maricopa County and a local misdemeanor warrant. Sgt. Monica Kuhlt says Dusan had in his possession approximately 4.6 grams of heroin packaged separately, bindles and drug paraphernalia indicative of sales. The street value of the heroin is approximately $500.00. Per state law a gram of heroin is the threshold to establish a sales case. Dusan was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia- all felonies.