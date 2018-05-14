Semi-trailer used as shop catches fire, Central Arizona Fire and Medical responds

Central Arizona Fire and Medical responded to the report of a structure fire on West Brand Iron Road in Paulden Thursday evening. Fire Marshal Rick Chase says crews arrived to find a semi-trailer on the property that was used as a shop, engulfed in flames. Chase says crews got a quick knockdown on the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. Residents were not home but returned while firefighters were there.Chase says due to extensive fire damage the cause of the fire remains undetermined.