Final public hearing for ADOT’s Tentative Five-Year Program Saturday

ADOT will hold its third and final public hearing this week for the 2019-2023 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program. The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Friday in the ADOT Auditorium in Phoenix. The monthly State Transportation Board meeting will follow the public hearing. The Program outlines proposed projects and improvements to the state highway system and airports. The Tentative Five-Year Program meets ADOT’s previously established target of $260 million per year for preservation. Projects like repaving highways, repairing or reconstructing bridges and projects to extend the life of existing pavement all help to preserve the highway system and keep it functioning as it should.