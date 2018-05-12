All evacuations lifted due to Viewpoint Fire/Homes lost

All evacuations put in place due to the Viewpoint Fire in Prescott Valley were lifted by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office by 9-pm Friday night. Officials say the wind driven fire, which started along Highway-89-A at 11-am Friday, started as three small fires along the highway and then quickly grew in the Red Flag conditions. Crews stopped the fire by 5-pm Friday evening, but not before it burned several homes and a dozen other buildings. The blaze burned 5,100 acres; it grew so quick, it could be seen by National Weather Service satellites.