Evacuation update for Prescott Valley

Evacuations are taking place in Prescott Valley due to a wildfire. Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kaufman says the fire started at 11-am this morning and is currently being fought by Central Arizona Fire, Prescott Fire and Prescott Wildland Fire. Evacuations have been ordered for the Viewpoint Subdivision, the west side of Viewpoint Drive, north of Highway-89-A and Poquito Valley north of Acre Way. A shelter has been established at Yavapai College in Prescott. At last report the fire was burning just west of the subdivisions and was heading north.